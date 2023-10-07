Stevenson (thigh) is slated to play in Sunday's contest against the Saints, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

A limited practice participant for the entirety of Week 5 prep, Stevenson appears destined to gut through the thigh injury that's currently affecting him this weekend. Through four games in the current campaign, he's logged between 64 and 74 percent of the offensive plays weekly en route to 72 touches for 251 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD.