Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he expects Stevenson (toe) to practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

The running back has missed New England's last three games, though he returned to practice as a limited participant prior to being ruled out for last Thursday's win over the Jets. It sounds as though Stevenson could have a better chance to return in Week 12 versus the Bengals, though he seems highly unlikely to reclaim the lead role from rookie TreVeyon Henderson. During Stevenson's three-game absence, Henderson has compiled five total touchdowns while averaging over 100 scrimmage yards per contest.