Coach Mike Vrabel noted Wednesday that the unspecified injury Stevenson is dealing with is not considered significant, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The report adds that Vrabel doesn't anticipate a long-term absence for Stevenson, but at this stage the running back appears to be trending toward missing Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings. When healthy, Stevenson and promising rookie TreVeyon Henderson are projected to form a 1-2 punch this season in a New England backfield that also includes Antonio Gibson.