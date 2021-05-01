The Patriots selected Stevenson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 120th overall.

A muscular back weighing in at 231 pounds, Stevenson thrived in his lone season as a starter at Oklahoma State despite playing just six games, leading the team in rushing yards. A one-cut runner, Stevenson doesn't really possess breakaway speed (4.63 reported 40-yard dash), but he's more than nimble and can hit the hole with contact. Stevenson could be primed for a change-of-pace role if the Patriots opt to move on from Sony Michel, but Damien Harris and an assortment of pass-catching specialists, not to mention Cam Newton, all pose significant threats for Stevenson when it comes to a large workload in 2021.