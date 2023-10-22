Stevenson rushed nine times for 34 yards and caught all six of his targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 29-25 win over the Bills.

Stevenson watched Ezekiel Elliott power in a two-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, giving New England's top two running backs two touchdowns apiece this season. They have worked in a near-even split on the ground over the past three games, but Stevenson remains the preferred option in passing situations. Stevenson showed off his receiving skills with three catches for 41 yards on New England's final drive, which culminated in Mike Gesicki's game-winning one-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Up next for the Patriots is rematch with the Dolphins, against whom Stevenson rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown back in Week 2.