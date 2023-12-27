Stevenson (ankle) has been placed on IR by the Patriots.
With the Patriots eliminated from playoff contention, Stevenson -- who last played in Week 13 -- is officially done for the season. In his absence in Weeks 17 and 18, Ezekiel Elliott is slated to lead the team's backfield, with Kevin Harris mixing in and JaMycal Hasty on hand in reserve.
