Stevenson rushed the ball 25 times for 71 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. He did not record a catch on two targets

Stevenson was very inefficient with his carries, as only two of his 25 rush attempts went for more than 10 yards. However, he served a crucial role in New England's win, particularly when the matchup turned into a battle of time of possession and field position when the weather worsened in the second half. Stevenson also significantly out-touched TreVeyon Henderson, the latter of whom got only three total touches. Stevenson is likely to lead the backfield in the Super Bowl, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see Henderson get more involved once again.