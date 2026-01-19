Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Leading rusher in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson carried the ball 16 times for 70 yards and caught all four of his targets for 11 yards in the Patriots' 28-16 win over the Texans in the divisional round.
Despite leaving the game briefly due to an eye injury, Stevenson led New England in carries, plus rushing and scrimmage yards. The fifth-year RB has yet to get into the end zone in two playoff games, but he's still made an impact with 209 scrimmage yards. Stevenson should have a significant role in the offense again next weekend in Denver for the AFC Championship Game.
