Stevenson (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals, is likely to play in the contest, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While Stevenson appears to be trending toward being available in Week 16, Rapoport adds that Damien Harris (thigh) is viewed as more of a game-time decision. Either way, the status of the two running backs will be determined before the first wave of games Saturday, with the Patriots kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.