The knee injury that Stevenson sustained late in the third quarter of Sunday's 45-27 loss to the Packers is expected to keep him out for "the next few weeks," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stevenson won't require surgery, but he looks likely to miss at least the Patriots' Week 10 game against the Lions in Munich due to a plantaris tendon issue on the back of his knee. The Patriots will be on bye Week 11 following the contest in Germany, and that extra time off could be enough for Stevenson to avoid a stint on injured reserve, which would require him to miss a minimum of four games. With the status of TreVeyon Henderson (illness) uncertain heading into the matchup with the Lions, the Patriots could be down to their third and fourth options in the backfield -- Corey Kiner and Lan Larison, respectively -- in Week 10.