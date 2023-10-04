Stevenson (thigh) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson was one of 10 players listed by the Patriots as limited participants Wednesday, but the running back's status is nonetheless worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Saints approaches. In New England's Week 4 loss to the Cowboys, Stevenson logged 35 of a possible 55 snaps on offense en route to carrying 14 times for 30 yards and catching two passes for 10 yards. Meanwhile, fellow RB Ezekiel Elliott was out there for 22 snaps, rushing six times for 16 yards and catching two of his three targets for six yards.