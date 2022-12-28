Stevenson (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
As was fellow running back Damien Harris (thigh), but given that Stevenson has been able to play through his ankle issue of late, we suspect that his Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related. Harris, on the other hand, hasn't seen game action since Week 12. While we'd be surprised if Stevenson misses Sunday's game against the Dolphins, there's a pretty decent chance he'll head into the weekend with a Week 17 injury designation.
