Stevenson (toe) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report.

Fellow RBs TreVeyon Henderson (knee) and Terrell Jennings (knee) also were listed as limited, meaning all three players at the position on the Patriots' active roster are banged up at the moment. Stevenson has missed the last two games due to a toe injury, but after not practicing in any capacity last week, his listed activity level Monday is a step in the right direction as New England prepares to host the Jets on Thursday.