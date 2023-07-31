Stevenson (undisclosed) spent most Monday's practice running on the Patriots' lower rehab field,Paul Perillo of the team's official site reports.

Whether Stevenson is dealing with a minor injury issue, or is simply having his training camp reps monitored isn't clear, but his limitations Monday allowed Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong and J.J. Taylor to garner additional reps. It remains to be seen if the Patriots add veteran backfield depth, but for now the above trio, as well as Ty Montgomery (leg) -- once he returns to practice -- are in the mix to compete for complementary work behind Stevenson.