Stevenson (toe) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Stevenson last saw game action in Week 8, but the running back's limited participation Wednesday suggests that he could return to the lineup Sunday against the Bengals. He'll have two more opportunities to increase his participation level before the Patriots assign Week 12 injury designations, but if Stevenson is available this weekend, he'd be in line to rejoin a backfield time-share with TreVeyon Henderson, who combined for five total TDs over New England's last two contests.