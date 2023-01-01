Stevenson rushed eight times for 42 yards and brought in two of four targets for nine yards in the Patriots' 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Stevenson paced the Patriots' backfield in rushing yards on the afternoon, but returning position mate Damien Harris outpaced him by one carry, and more surprisingly, one catch as well. Stevenson is slated to work in a timeshare with Harris again in a key Week 18 divisional road matchup against the Bills that will help decide New England's playoff fate.