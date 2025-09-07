Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Limited to nine touches in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson rushed seven times for 15 yards and brought in two of three targets for 12 yards in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Stevenson entered Week 1 as the presumptive lead back, although rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson is already ticketed for a solid complementary role at minimum. However, Week 1 usage between the two players actually tilted toward Henderson due to his expansive pass-catching role (six receptions), although game script did play a part in that as well. Henderson is the more explosive of the two, but Stevenson could fill the role of the preferred early-down option in a Week 2 road matchup against the Dolphins if the game remains close.
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Set to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Sits out preseason finale•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Practices with non-contact jersey•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Injury not viewed as significant•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Misses another practice•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Not practicing Monday•