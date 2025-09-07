Stevenson rushed seven times for 15 yards and brought in two of three targets for 12 yards in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Stevenson entered Week 1 as the presumptive lead back, although rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson is already ticketed for a solid complementary role at minimum. However, Week 1 usage between the two players actually tilted toward Henderson due to his expansive pass-catching role (six receptions), although game script did play a part in that as well. Henderson is the more explosive of the two, but Stevenson could fill the role of the preferred early-down option in a Week 2 road matchup against the Dolphins if the game remains close.