Stevenson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, returned to a limited session Friday and will give it a go Sunday, though it remains to be seen how close to a full workload he'll see after being limited to 13 snaps this past Monday against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury. In any case, with Damien Harris (thigh) inactive, the Patriots will take all they can get from their leading rusher in Week 15, with rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris on hand to provide support in the event that Stevenson is limited at all or suffers any setbacks versus Las Vegas.