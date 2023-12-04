Stevenson (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

The Patriots didn't hold a practice Monday, but Stevenson wouldn't have participated had the team held a practice. Stevenson injured his ankle in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers and is believed to be dealing with a sprain, so he's unlikely to suit up Thursday against the Steelers. Ezekiel Elliott is expected to lead New England's backfield in Stevenson's absence, though Elliott was listed as limited on Monday's estimate due to a thigh injury. Ty Montgomery and JaMycal Hasty round out New England's depth chart at running back.