Stevenson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Stevenson logged a limited session Friday, which gives him a chance to play versus Las Vegas. Meanwhile, fellow running Damien Harris (thigh) is also questionable after practicing in a limited fashion all week. The duo's status is thus worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff, but if either of the Patriots' top two backs end up out or limited this weekend, rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris would be called upon to log added touches as they did in Week 14, when Damien Harris was inactive and Stevenson's ankle injury limited him to 13 snaps.