Stevenson is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Eagles after missing Friday's practice due to an illness, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

While Stevenson heads into the weekend officially listed as questionable, Lazar relays that the running back is expected to play after Friday's rest day. In any case, Stevenson's Week 1 status will be confirmed once the Patriots' inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. Assuming Stevenson is available versus Philadelphia, he'll be in line to lead a backfield that also includes newcomer Ezekiel Elliott, who has a chance to make his mark in short-yardage situations while working in tandem with Stevenson.