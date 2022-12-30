Stevenson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

We'd be surprised if Stevenson sat out Sunday's game, though his status is still worth tracking ahead of New England's 1:00 ET kickoff. Assuming he's able to play, Stevenson would figure to continue to handle a key role in the Patriots' Week 17 backfield, though he could lose some touches to Damien Harris (thigh/personal), who is set to return to from a four-game absence this weekend.