Stevenson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The running back's ankle issue led to him being listed as questionable ahead of this past Sunday's loss to the Raiders, but Stevenson suited up and recorded 19 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown and two catches for minus-4 yards. Official confirmation of his Week 16 availability will arrive when inactives are posted in advance of Saturday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but as long as Stevenson is a go, he'll see his share of touches versus Cincinnati, though it's possible that the potential return of Damien Harris (thigh, questionable) could cut into his workload.