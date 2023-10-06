Stevenson (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Stevenson is one of 10 players listed as questionable by New England, but the fact that the running back practiced all week - albeit in a limited capacity -- would seem to give him a solid chance of being available for Sunday's 1:00 kickoff. If, however, Stevenson ends up limited or out this weekend, added Week 5 opportunities would be available for Ezekiel Elliott, with Ty Montgomery available in a change-of-pace role.