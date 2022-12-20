Stevenson (ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report estimate.
Stevenson played through the injury and ran for 172 yards in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, bouncing back quickly after the ankle sprain forced him from a Monday night win over the Cardinals six days earlier. He'll likely be out there and leading the New England rushing attack this Sunday in a trickier matchup with the Bengals.
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Huge performance against Raiders•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Game-time call, trending well•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Listed as questionable after limited practice•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Spotted at practice•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Still sidelined Thursday•