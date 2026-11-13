Stevenson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite a report earlier in the week indicating that Stevenson would likely miss some time, the running back's ability to log limited practices both Thursday and Friday gives him a chance to play this weekend. With a 9:30 am ET kickoff in Munich scheduled, those considering Stevenson or A.J. Brown (knee/ankle, questionable) in Week 10 fantasy lineups, the duo's status will be known before the first wave of games Sunday. Moreover, there's a pretty good chance that NFL insiders such as Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN will provide some updates on New England's injury situation either late Saturday or early Sunday. If the team ends up holding Stevenson out ahead of a Week 11 bye, Corey Kiner, followed by Lan Larison, would be next in line for backfield work versus Detroit this weekend, with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) still sidelined.