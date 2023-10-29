Stevenson rushed 10 times for 39 yards and secured two of four targets for 11 yards in the Patriots' 31-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Stevenson turned in some serviceable production relative to his amount of opportunities, but New England's ground game wasn't too much of a priority as the second half unfolded and the Dolphins began to increase their lead. Stevenson outpaced backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott by three carries, but neither back figures to have a chance for a true game-breaking performance as long as the passing game continues to mostly be inconsistent and the division of labor in the ground attack continues to be deeply split.