Stevenson (ankle) was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice.

Stevenson is one of 20 New England players (six listed as not practicing, 14 as limited) whose name appears on Wednesday's injury report, but the running back's limited listing nonetheless makes his status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. In this past weekend's 21-17 loss to the Raiders, Stevenson was on the field for 39 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 10 times for 46 yards and a TD and catching five of his six targets for 24 yards. Meanwhile, fellow RB Ezekiel Elliott logged 23 snaps (seven carries, one catch) in the contest.