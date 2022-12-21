Stevenson (ankle) was listed as limited at practice Wednesday.

Stevenson's ankle injury had him listed as questionable ahead of this past Sunday's contest against the Raiders, but he played through the issue, racking up 19 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown and two catches for minus-4 yards. With no reported setbacks since then, Stevenson's limitations this week could be maintenance-related, though it still seems probable that he (along with Damien Harris, thigh) will approach Saturday's game against the Bengals listed as questionable.

More News