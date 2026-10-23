Stevenson rushed six times for 22 yards and brought in all five targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Stevenson had another tough day on the ground, especially considering he gained 13 of his 22 yards on one carry. However, the veteran back had a standout performance as a receiver, leading the Patriots in receiving yards on the night with a big hand from a weaving 48-yard touchdown catch off an end-of-half screen play. Stevenson is now averaging just 3.7 yards per carry across the first seven games of the campaign, but he's up to a 20-204-1 receiving line on 24 targets heading into a Week 8 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.