Stevenson may be in line to miss time due to the ankle injury that he sustained during Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Stevenson remained on the turf after coughing up a fumble on the Patriots' second drive of the game. He was favoring his right leg as he made his way to the locker room, and the Patriots eventually termed it an ankle injury, which didn't allow him to return. Stevenson had nine carries for 39 yards and one catch for no yards when he departed, and while X-rays were returned negative, an upcoming MRI is expected to reveal a sprain, per Howe. If Stevenson ends up missing Thursday's game contest at Pittsburgh, New England will turn over its backfield to Ezekiel Elliott, who tallied 21 touches for 92 yards from scrimmage Sunday.