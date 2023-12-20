Stevenson (ankle) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson hasn't practiced or played since spraining his ankle in the Patriots' 6-0 loss to the Chargers on Dec. 3. Ezekiel Elliott has served as New England's lead back for the last two games, and Kevin Harris has been added to the 53-man roster as a depth option after scoring a touchdown in the team's Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. Stevenson will have two more opportunities to return to practice before the Patriots submit their final Week1 6 injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.