Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Misses another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (undisclosed) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Per Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, coach Mike Vrabel noted Wednesday that Stevenson is dealing with an (unspecified) injury that he sustained in this past Friday's preseason contest against the Commanders. As a result, the running back's status for Saturday's game against the Vikings is cloudy.
