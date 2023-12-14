Stevenson (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Stevenson, who missed the team's Week 14 win over the Steelers, also missed Wednesday's session, which clouds his availability for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If Stevenson is deemed unavailable this weekend, Ezekiel Elliott would once again be in line to lead the Patriots' backfield, as he did versus Pittsburgh.
