Stevenson (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
An ankle injury limited Stevenson to just 13 snaps in Monday's win over the Cardinals and the running back's absence from practice Wednesday clouds his status for this weekend's game against the Raiders. With Damien Harris dealing with a thigh issue, rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong are currently the Patriots' healthiest backfield options.
