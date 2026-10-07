Stevenson (undisclosed) is not expected to practice Wednesday, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Stevenson appeared to injure his leg or knee toward the end of last Sunday's win over the Bills, but it's unclear if his absence Wednesday is related to that issue. Head coach Mike Vrabel expressed some optimism that Stevenson can still play Sunday against the Raiders. If not, TreVeyon Henderson would be set up for a potential breakout week as the clear lead back for New England, though Corey Kiner and Lan Larison could also see work out of the backfield.