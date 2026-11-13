Stevenson (knee) was present but not in uniform for Friday's practice, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Stevenson was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but it's worth noting that Chad Graff of The Athletic described that as a "pad-less, extremely light" session. With the running back presumably in line to log a 'DNP' a day later, Stevenson could be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions later Friday, and in that scenario, with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) still sidelined, Corey Kiner, followed by Lan Larison, would be next in line for backfield work versus Detroit this weekend, with Terrell Jennings a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.