Stevenson was not listed on the Patriots' practice report Wednesday.

Stevenson hurt his knee in Week 9 against Green Bay and initially appeared slated to miss multiple games. However, he surprisingly was able to suit up in Week 10 against Detroit in Munich, Germany, though he logged just a 44 percent offensive snap share and gained only five yards on seven touches. Stevenson is now off the injury report entirely to begin Week 12 prep following New England's Week 11 bye, suggesting that the knee issue is no longer a concern. The veteran running back commented Wednesday on his ability to suit up in Week 10, attributing it to "a bunch of recovery" and sharing, "(The trainers) did a good job of just getting me available again... Leg wasn't feeling 100 percent, but I was well enough to go out there and participate with the team and try to help them out a little bit," per Sophie Weller of Patriots Wire. With no practice restrictions to begin Week 12 prep, Stevenson should be set to suit up this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers, when he'll be taking handoffs from QB Tommy DeVito.