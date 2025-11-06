Stevenson (toe) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson was present for the media-access portion of the session, but he was merely observing from the sideline while his healthy teammates took part in practice. With two straight absences to kick off Week 10 prep, Stevenson appears to be facing an uphill battle to suit up Sunday at Tampa Bay. If Stevenson ends up missing a second straight game, the Patriots would presumably once again lean on TreVeyon Henderson as their top back, while Terrell Jennings would handle a complementary role.