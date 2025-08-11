Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Not practicing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Monday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Stevenson also didn't practice Sunday, so it's possible that he came out of Friday's preseason win over the Commanders (a game in which he carried seven times for 36 yards) with some sort of injury. For now, consider the running back day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest against the Vikings.
