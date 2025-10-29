Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Not practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson isn't participating in the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Stevenson played into the fourth quarter of a 32-13 win over the Browns on Sunday, finishing with 15 touches for 49 yards on 72 percent snap share. He didn't get any work over the final seven minutes of the game, but that may have been due to the score rather than an injury. It remains to be seen if his Wednesday absence is injury-related.
