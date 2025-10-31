Stevenson (toe) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Stevenson having missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, the running back appears to be trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Falcons. If that ends up being the case, TreVeyon Henderson would be in line for added touches in Week 9, with Terrell Jennings mixing in. Additionally, the Patriots have RBs D'Ernest Johnson, Jonathan Ward and Rushawn Baker on their practice squad.