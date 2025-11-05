Stevenson (toe) won't practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson, who was inactive for the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Falcons, has two more chances to practice before injury designations are assigned for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. In his absence versus Atlanta, TreVeyon Henderson started and logged a 75 percent snap share, en route to carrying 14 times and being targeted six times, while Terrell Jennings was on the field for 25 percent of the team's snaps on offense, rushing 11 times and recording one target.