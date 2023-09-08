Stevenson wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Stevenson hasn't been listed on the Patriots' injury report this week, but his status is now worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Added context regarding the running back's Week 1 standing should arrive once the team's Friday practice/injury report is posted.
