Stevenson (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Stevenson went to the locker room in the second half and has been ruled out shortly thereafter. The extent and nature of his knee injury will be clarified in the coming days, with Stevenson's next chance to suit up coming Nov. 15 against the Lions in Munich. Corey Kiner and Lan Larison are New England's remaining healthy running backs, as TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is inactive. Stevenson rushed six times for 32 yards while catching three of four targets for 46 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting.