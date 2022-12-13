Stevenson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Stevenson came back in for a few plays after getting hurt, but he was unable to continue. He was ruled out shortly after halftime, leaving Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris as New England's available options at running back.
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Aggravates injury on MNF•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Returns in Arizona•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Hurts ankle on MNF•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Should be busy Monday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Game script curtails opportunity•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Set up for big workload again•