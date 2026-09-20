Stevenson rushed six times for 43 yards while catching one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Steelers. He also lost a fumble.

Stevenson lost a fumble in the first quarter and proceeded to cede the majority of backfield opportunities to TreVeyon Henderson (ankle), who rushed 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in the latter's season debut. The pair of running backs split carries during Henderson's rookie 2025 season, and Stevenson racked up 23 touches in Henderson's absence during last Wednesday's Week 1 loss to the Seahawks. Stevenson, who has lost five of 11 fumbles since the start of the 2024 regular season, will try to improve his ball security in Week 3 against a Jaguars defense that recovered nine fumbles during the 2025 regular season.