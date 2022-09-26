Stevenson rushed 12 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and secured four of five targets for 28 yards in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Stevenson had logged a modest 17 combined carries over the first two games, but he outpaced Damien Harris by one rush attempt Sunday and was impressively efficient. Stevenson also paid his first visit to the end zone this season with a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter and produced season-high numbers across the board in the passing game, making it a fruitful fantasy performance overall. It remains to be seen if Stevenson will once again serve as the primary back in a Week 4 road date with the Packers, however, as Harris naturally figures to remain a prominent week-to-week factor in the ground attack as well.