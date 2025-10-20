Stevenson carried 18 times for 88 yards and a TD in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans, while catching both of his passing targets in the contest for zero yards.

Stevenson's carry and rushing yard totals were both season-highs, and for the second straight game the running back (who had recorded three lost fumbles over the first five weeks of the season) didn't fumble. As long as he continues to demonstrate improved ball security, Stevenson, who logged 49 of a possible 65 snaps on offense Sunday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, should provide fantasy utility while leading a New England backfield that also includes TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings, who both were on the field for nine snaps versus Tennessee. Next up for Stevenson and the 5-2 Patriots is a Week 8 home game against the 2-5 Browns, who have limited opponents to an average of 82.4 rushing yards per game to date.