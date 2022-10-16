Stevenson rushed 19 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns and brought in four of five targets for 15 yards in the Patriots' 38-15 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Stevenson didn't see quite as much work as may have been expected with Damien Harris (hamstring) out once again, but game script didn't completely turn in the rushing attack's favor until the fourth quarter. Stevenson still saw a healthy amount of touches when factoring in his work in the passing game, and the second-year back also delivered nicely for fantasy managers with touchdown runs of 31 and six yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Stevenson now has 237 rushing yards in two starts in Harris' stead, lending credence to the notion he could retain something resembling a lead-back role even if Harris returns for a Week 7 Monday night home matchup against the highly vulnerable Bears run defense.